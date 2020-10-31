Letter: Vote straight Republican ticket Tuesday

People move to the South because of our weather, easy-going way of life and our low taxes; those things happen because we have leaders like Sen. Lindsey Graham, Congressman Joe Wilson, and our state and local Republicans who work to keep the cost of living low and taxes down.
Our easy way of life comes from the lack of excessive regulation and the surety of our freedoms which are more ways that the Republican platform serves our way of life here in Aiken County and South Carolina.
The work of these and other Republicans has brought investment and jobs to our area and they have worked to fund the Dream Port at USC Aiken and they have joined the fight to keep the Savannah River deep and SRS productive.
Casting a straight Republican vote on Nov. 3 is a guarantee for our life and liberty.
Jane Page Thompson
Aiken