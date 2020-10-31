Letter: Vote for freedom on Nov. 3

The recently published letters from Mr. Saine, Mr. Simmons and Ms. Kirk, gave comprehensive listings of the accomplishments of President Donald Trump's first term. I would expand on just one idea: the United States remains the keystone in the archway of Western civilization and democratic organization. If the U.S. sinks into a socialist miasma, there will be no one else to come to the rescue of the free world. Sovereignty will be gone and "government of the people, by the people and for the people" will vanish from the earth.
Vote policy and freedom, not personality.
Jeannie Heard
Aiken