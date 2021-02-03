Letter: Vaccine rollout is awful

McMaster is in the newspaper. Are you kidding me? Never have I seen such incompetence in preparation for vaccine distribution. He had over six months to prepare for this. He knew it was coming, and he failed miserably.
We are last in the states for rollout. I am an 80-year-old with heavily scarred lungs because of three bouts of pneumonia as a youngster. Catching COVID would probably kill me. I had a nightmare time of getting through the outrageous joke of enrollment.
In how many families does everyone have their own email address? How many have had a person who knows computers set up their email address?
Now, my wife and I have separate emails.
When I finally was enrolled, there were only three places within 10 miles that are listed as having the vaccine. Forget getting a booking, I am 50 miles away and its six weeks before I can get the shot.
With the normal flu vaccine, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Publix have it available. Lots of places could surely give the injection were unavailable. To have roughly 100,000 vaccines sitting around not being given is close to criminal neglect. To not schedule a second dose is equally criminal.
What am I to expect from a man who wanted to give my tax money to families to pay their private school tuition. We have not only the worst record for vaccine rollout, but one of the worst records for education in the nation. Do you suppose those private school families would support the PTA to help improve the poor education system?
Thank god the courts overrode that idiotic idea. McMaster had a quick trip to Aiken to the few sites giving the vaccine.
Bobbie Carter
Aiken