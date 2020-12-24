Letter: Twas the day to collect the trash

Twas the night before Christmas and all thru the roads
lie crumbled up papers, beer cans by the loads.
Grabbers and buckets lined up in a row
waiting for orders to say it's a go.
The helpers were wrapped in bright orange vests
praying they wouldn't step in the fire ant nests.
And Celeste with her gloves and I in my boots
had just settled down to figure our routes.
When out on Banks Mill there arose such a clatter
I sprung into action to see what was the matter.
Pulling to the curb I flew like a flash,
pushed open my door and looked down at the trash.
When what do I yell between my clenched lips
but a "6 pack of bud and 8 tiny nips!"
The driver was quick, as he left with a smug,
I yelled out loud "you litter bug."
Then I whistled and shouted and called all out by name.
Go Michael, go Becky go Peter and John.
Go Corrie, go Beth, go Jeri and Tom.
To the top of Banks Mill they struggled to go,
dragging their bags without even a spill.
On the corner they piled high their huge orange bags.
So many cans, old sneakers and even some rags.
As they all turned to shout out "A great job has been done,
but the war on litter still needs to be won.”
Sandy Staiger
Aiken