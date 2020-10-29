Letter: Trump unfit to lead a great nation

“Why do we either love or hate President Trump?”
The Aiken County GOP chair asks that question.
That is not the question we should ask. Has Trump been the kind of leader America deserves, has he kept his campaign promises? Are the people of this country better off today than when he took office? How do the world’s leaders view America under Trump’s leadership? Has he drained the swamp, or is he the leader of the swamp? These are the questions we should ask.
The GOP chair would have us believe that all the nasty tweets and race baiting comments did not really come from this president, if you can suspend reality and believe in alternative facts.
Let’s address draining the swamp. What administration in the history of this nation has as many people indicted or sent to jail? Let’s name a few, Steve Bannon, Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen. This is a partial list of the people Trump had on his staff. But the GOP would not have Trump judged by the company he keeps. These “swamp” creatures were his cohorts. Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in the history of this country.
Let’s talk about the campaign promises Trump made in 2016. One major promise was to repeal and replace “Obamacare” with a market-based alternative. Trump continues to promise a healthcare plan that will cover most Americans with pre-existing conditions. Four years later we have no plan. In the middle of a pandemic we have no plan. What Trump is doing is dismantling a program that covers 30 million Americans in the middle of a health crisis.
“We will build a wall and Mexico will pay for it.” Who ended up paying for the wall? The American people. What about the promise to expand the economic safety net and depart from unpopular Republican policies to cut benefit programs? He cut many programs that benefit both Black and poor white Americans. His 2017 tax law lowered tax bills for some middle-income Americans but it disproportionately benefited the higher earners. The rich got richer.
Trump told the Washington Post in March of 2016. “We’ve got to get rid of the $19 trillion debt,” adding he could do it fairly quickly. It was $19.9 trillion when he took office and now it’s over $26.6 trillion. Yes, Trump has appointed conservative judges. However, many of them were not qualified for the position according to the American Bar Association. Only 15% of these appointees were non-white.
Look at Trump’s relationship with the press. He tells 15 or more misleading statements a day. The press has a duty to check him, and bring it to the attention of the public.
His incoherent ramblings are an embarrassment. World leaders laugh at him and the image of this country has deteriorated around the world under his regime.
Trump is in over his head, and unfit to lead this great nation.
Harold A. Crawford Jr.
Aiken County Democratic Party Chair