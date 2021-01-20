Letter: Trump should be chastised by Congress

I grew up with my grandparents on a 5-acre farm in Iowa. I was a rather good kid but sometimes did dumb or stupid things.
When that happened, my grandma would say, “Gale, you are like a good milk cow that gives a good pail of milk and then kicks it over.”
Now that good milk cow did not get sent off to slaughter. It had its legs restrained so it could not kick the milk pail.
And I was not sent off to a juvenile detention center, I was chastised and went on to lead a fulfilling and successful life.
I think Grandma’s favorite saying has direct applicability to President Trump’s situation.
His success in starting to Make America Great Again represents the pail of milk. His various social media pronouncements recently represent the legs of that nasty cow.
Let us express our disappointment with President Trump – a Congressional resolution chastising him – but let us not send him off in utter disgrace (impeachment).
Gale Hovey
Aiken