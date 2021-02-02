Letter: Trump must be held accountable

Both Benghazi and former Secretary of State Clinton's emails were investigated multiple times over at least five years at a cost to taxpayers of tens of millions of dollars. Virtually nothing of substance was found.
Now, the former occupant of the White House and his minions stirred up a mob on Jan. 6 to the point his followers felt called upon to violently attack the U.S. Capitol and terrify everyone in the building. But, no one should be held accountable?
I suspect everyone reading this – indeed even every single Republican Senator or Representative – would want someone held accountable for breaking into their house, killing family members and causing major damage to their property.
It boggles the mind that anyone thinks this incident should be swept under the rug. This person who, in my opinion, incited insurrection against his own government, has never, ever – in almost 75 years – been held accountable for any of his actions, criminal or not. Not once. What hold does he have on these people that they are willing to let him, in essence, get away with murder?
Louise Plodinec
Aiken