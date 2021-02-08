Letter: Trump is bad for America

In Stewart Meyer's latest letter to the editor he states that the election of 2020 was a fraud. I’m not sure where from where his information is derived, but there is not a Federal Court in the land that will state that in the affirmative. He also states that what happened on Jan. 6 was not a riot. I just want to remind Mr. Meyer that in 2017 soon after Trump took office over 500,000 peacefully protested in Washington, D.C. The rules that installed Trump allowed for that gathering.
The difference between 2021 and 2017 is that no one was beaten to death in 2017. The person the protesters were protesting against in 2017 lost the popular vote by over 3 million ballots cast. The person that the protesters were protesting for in 2021 lost the popular vote by 7 million ballots cast. So what would you call what happened on Jan. 6 if not a riot?
Donald Trump has done more damage to our political system than anyone in our long and varied history and the sooner he and his brand are extracted from our body politic the better. He sucks all the air out of every room that he has ever walked into. He tried to suck all the air from D.C. lucky for us it appears not to have worked.
James Horch
Aiken