Letter: Trump has plans that benefit America

The final debate was an excellent comparison of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
• In Joe Biden you saw a seasoned politician who appeared relatively calm and who provided a “plan” for every topic discussed. How much have his “plans” given us?
• In President Trump you saw a vibrant businessman who ran on his record of an improved economy and a history of keeping campaign promises. His record gave us more money to purchase items for our families and brought back jobs for all incomes whether you are Black, Hispanic or white.
You have heard the saying, ”Put your money where your mouth is.” Mr. Trump gave us more money in our pockets, as promised, where Mr. Biden’s “plans” will ultimately raise our taxes and cost us money.
Where would you like your money to go – to someone who has “plans” that only increase the money in his pockets – or someone who gives us tax cuts to increase the money in our pockets? The answer is obvious, don’t you think?
Virginia Kenney
Aiken