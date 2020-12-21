Letter: Trump has no sense of decency

President Trump has not conceded, and refuses to commit to attending Presidents Biden's inauguration.
In 2016 when Trump won the election, Secretary Hillary Clinton immediately conceded. President Obama invited President-elect Trump to the White House – chivalry despite the fact Trump spent eight years pushing the birther conspiracy.
In Michelle Obama's book “Becoming” she wrote about how she feared for her husband's life.
Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter, and their wives attended Trump’s inauguration; a show of respect, an olive branch.
When did the slogan draining the swamp begin? When Trump and friends chanted, “lock her up, lock her up”? Was it when “he has a dark heart” Khizr Khan was attacked after his damning speech at the Democratic National Convention?
Khan and his wife are Pakistani-American parents of an Army captain killed in the Iraq War.
When did it become acceptable to hear our president call women horse face, dogs and monsters? Be assured President Biden won’t engage in such lowbrow behavior.
In 2019, President Trump called Ukraine’s president and said, “I would like you to do us a favor" – was it quid pro quo or blackmail?
In 2020, Trump asked Georgia’s Governor to overturn election results claiming he won the state's 16 electoral votes. Gov. Brian Kemp refused and Trump tweeted, "I'm sorry I backed him." President Trump continues to strong-arm governors, urging them to upend established Constitutional laws in trying to invalidate the election system. This system has served most U.S. citizens well for the past 200 years.
Republican leaders are busy calling officials in Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to cooperate with President Trump. A group of angry Trump supporters in Wisconsin used bullhorns and descended on Michigan's Chief Elections Officer Jocelyn Benson's home while she and her 4-year-old son were decorating a Christmas tree. How terrifying this must have been for mother and child.
Trump claims corruption was widespread in states Biden won. There were reports of harassment and death threats. A caravan of Trump supporters paraded past Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger's residence using a bullhorn and shouting vulgarities. His wife reportedly received sexually explicit threats.
A tech in Gwinnett County has had death threats levied, saying he should be hanged for treason.
The Supreme Court refused to hear President Trump's alleged voter fraud case. Trump has the wherewithal to put an end to the spread of violence, anger and threats, but will he? It is unlikely. Where has President Trump been for the last four months on a virus that’s killing Americans by the thousands. Surely this will be considered his biggest failing.
Liam McGinley
Aiken