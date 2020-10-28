Letter: Trump deserves a second term

Donald Trump is a tremendous success as president. His no-nonsense approach generates results.
Under his leadership, the United States has seen record highs in the stock market, record lows in unemployment, renewed vitality in our country’s manufacturing base and strong economic growth. And despite the current pandemic, Trump is presiding over an impressive economic recovery since last spring.
Trump exceeds expectations on other fronts. His Supreme Court picks are superb, his trade policies sound, his defense of our borders courageous and his protection of our constitutional liberties (including the Second Amendment) reasonable and consistent. His foreign policy initiatives put American interests first. And his historical peace deal between Israel and the UAE demonstrates his effective negotiating style.
Compared to him, what does Joe Biden offer? Higher taxes, more government mandated lockdowns, amnesty for illegal aliens, a so-called “Green New Deal” to bankrupt our country and destroy our economy, and a green light to revolutionary forces promising to defund our police and plunge our communities into chaos.
You have seen the TV ad that says, "You only pay for what you need." translated means "You only get what you vote for." If you don't vote for honesty and integrity you won't get it.
The choice is clear: Trump continues to make America great again. All of America will benefit from his second term in office.
Mark Humphreville
Aiken