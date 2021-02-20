Letter: Toilet paper companies out for money

Let us get away from politics and talk about something really important – toilet paper.
Firstly, to those hoarding, stockpiling and panic buying – shame, shame on you. You were part of the problem and you only emboldened the paper industry. There was only a toilet paper shortage because of you.
A little personal history. I was 5 years old before we got indoor plumbing. We could not afford toilet paper so what did we use? In those days there were plenty of catalogs i.e. Sears, Montgomery Ward, Aldens, Spiegel and others. That was our toilet paper. Before you snicker think about it – in the early 20th century and before what did they do? Well, there was paper, leaves, sticks and other mother nature products.
Now to toilet paper. This gets to be a lot of arithmetic so get your pens and paper. The "Industry Standard" for toilet paper was 4.5-by-4.5-inch sheets and 500 sheets to each roll of two-ply paper. If you ever wondered there is a standard for the cardboard tube also. It is 4 inches long. This brings us to now. One company stopped putting a cardboard tube in there paper; supposedly they were worried about the ecology and disposition of the tubes.
I will tell you they could care less about the disposition of tubes. It was about two things (1) Being different (2) Saving pennies on using tubes. There are three thickness of toilet paper. One-ply is like using a tissue, two-ply is the most commonly used and three-ply or plush is used by people who have too much money.
The paper industry tries to confuse you by using such terms as "Double Rolls" or "Mega Rolls." They print on the packages such math as 4=16, 6=24, 9=36, 12=48, 18=72 and who knows what other fuzzy math they use. The brutal truth is they have cut the size of sheets and number of sheets per roll in addition to holding back on supply to stores to up demand.
I read the fine print on a package of six rolls and got a big surprise. It read 286, two-ply sheets of 3.8-by-4-inches not 500, two-ply sheets of 4.5-by-4.5-inches which used to be the Industry Standard.
Now, after the so called shortage the paper industry thinks they have us where they want us and they probably do. Charge more for less. What a great country.
In parting let me say if you are ever in the wild and decide to use leaves, try to be sure they are not leaves of poison ivy or poison oak, you will definitely have a problem.
Ron Lilly
Aiken