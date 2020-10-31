Letter: Time has come to replace Trump

In a recent letter by Pat Kirk on Oct. 20, the author said she’ll “toss a bone to all the Democrats and never Trumpers” and then goes on to list all the “reasons” why he should be re-elected. However she left a lot of meat off that bone – she failed to mention big picture items that attest to major failures of his presidency.
How can we reelect someone who has not reduced the dangers of nuclear proliferation; failed to recognize the importance of climate change; not only failed to improve health care, but attacks the Affordable Care Act while not delivering on his (promised but now secret) health-care plan; has not delivered on his campaign promise of a major infrastructure program; continually sneers at Science and even calls his own administration’s health care leaders “idiots”; refuses to lead by example (is wearing a mask that difficult?); continually promotes division among Americans; and refuses to refute far-right extremists.
He acts as though the presidency is a prime-time TV show and his job is to get the highest ratings by saying and doing outrageous things. Yes unemployment dropped to 3% during his administration, but at what cost? Even before COVID-19 the yearly deficit increased to $1 trillion a year. Our national debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product hasn’t been this high (106%) since WWII.
Campaigning in 2016 he railed against politicians who (he said) did not know how to grow the GDP by more than 2% a year. He claimed that as a business man he could get 4, 5 or 6% growth, yet the growth rate has been essentially the same as under Obama – between 2 and 3% (except for the year of tax cuts when it was 3.5%).
Meanwhile health care costs continue to escalate and his long-promised plan is nowhere in sight. Major weather events continue to dramatize the effects of our warming climate, yet the best that he can do is call it a “hoax” while withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. He withdrew from the Iranian Nuclear Deal resulting in Iran enriching additional uranium and planning advanced centrifuges; meanwhile North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in spite of the “love letters” he traded with Kim Jong Un; Under Trump the world is not a safer place, we Americans have become more divided and the world is without a Global leader.
Now is the time to reject and replace him.
George Hummert
Aiken