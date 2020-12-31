Letter: The world is upside down

Today, as I had my morning coffee, I came to the realization that everything is about to change. Our lives may never be the same. We seem to be a nation that has lost its collective mind. Here is some of the rationale behind my thought process:
• If a man pretends to be or identifies as a woman, we are required to pretend with them;
• Somehow it is un-American for the census to count the number of American citizens in the country;
• It was OK for Joe Biden to “blackmail” the president of Ukraine but it was an impeachable offense when Donald Trump inquired about it;
• Twenty is too young to legally drink but 18 is old enough to vote and now some in Congress want to lower the voting age to 16;
• Those who have never owned slaves are being asked to pay reparations to people who have never been slaves;
• People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who chose to take out huge loans for their degrees;
• Doctors and engineers wishing to emigrate to the U.S. must go through a rigorous vetting process but any illiterate gang-banger who jumps the Southern fence is welcome;
• $5 billion for border security was too expensive but $1.5 trillion for “free” health care is not;
• If you cheat to get into college, you may go to prison. If you cheat to get into the country, you may go to college for free;
• People who say there is no such thing as gender are now clamoring for a female president;
• We see socialist countries collapsing but socialism seems like a great plan for us;
• Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born while others are not held responsible for what they are doing right now;
• Criminals are caught and released with the potential they may cause more harm but stopping them is bad because it’s a violation of their rights;
• Pointing out this hypocrisy somehow makes us “racist;”
• Nothing seems to make sense anymore, no values, no morals, no civility while people in large numbers are dying of a virus that originated in China, yet we resist referring to it as Chinese as that seems to be discriminatory;
• We appear to be living in an upside-down world where right seems wrong, wrong seems right, moral seems immoral, immoral is somehow moral, where good seems evil and evil seems good.
I am stunned and deeply saddened by what we are allowing happen to our country.
Tony Lane
Aiken