Letter: The ultimate conspiracy theory

Trying to make sense of the circumstances surrounding the 2020 election is perplexing. Things occurred that seemed to be untimely and unusual. How is one to make things add up? It was all made clear by a dream that clarified and clearly defined all the seemingly puzzling events of the current year. The dream commenced in a large amphitheater, and someone unrecognizable was giving a lecture. Here is what the person said:
No one really knows the depths of how far some individuals and groups are willing to go to reach their goals. What started out as just disappointment and bewilderment by some transformed into full-fledged hate that then morphed into a seditious scheme. It started when attempts to dislodge the American President had failed, and foreign nations opposed to the Administration joined forces with the discontents to enact a plan to ensure that Trump would not be reelected.
The lecturer continued: Trump had several positive results during his tenure but the one factor that loomed large to ensure his re-election was the economy. Some may remember Clinton’s election guru, James Carville, whose refrain that “it’s the economy stupid” was the key to a successful campaign. There is no need to recite fundamental indices to support that fact; the American economy was booming under Trump.
So how can one undermine that foundation. It was reasoned that either a scandal of huge proportion or a mechanism to pull the rug from under the economy might work. Better yet, combine the two. The forces went to work to accomplish this goal. First, get the opposition candidate along with his close advisors and colleagues who are in bed with a foreign nation to conspire against the Union. Here is what they did.
China, which stole our technology and other proprietary systems and engaged in unfair trade practices with the U.S. before Trump stopped much of it, develops a lethal virus, and exports it to the U.S. When the President learns of this, he tries to close travel to the U.S. from foreign ports. But the conspiring government officials in cahoots with Chinese officials cooperate by calling the President racist and xenophobic thus ensuring that enough travelers infected with the virus enter the country. The virus spread like wildfire and in the process decimated the economy.
As the deaths mounted and with no vaccine to thwart the spread, the administration was helpless in trying to abate the pandemic. It was of no importance to the provocateurs that hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives. A cheap price to pay for the greater good they reasoned. The next step was to drive home the point with a PR and election campaign to cast Trump’s response as inadequate and scandalous. His inadequacy, they postulated, caused all the deaths and economic turmoil. That is why the Biden-Harris campaign and the Democrats harped on that point at almost every opportunity.
More players got involved as the deep state and the media cooperated by running cover for the Biden-Harris campaign. They touted their efficacy and hid their flaws and corruption. Next, they hedged their bets by ensuring that voting is compromised. Get democratic households’ multiple ballots and then file legal actions to ensure that verifying the legitimacy of each is weakened while at the same time send Trump ballots to the dump. The big democratic donors then got involved with huge sums of money to help Democrats win more seats in Congress. It would be clear sailing then.
Finally, what many do not realize is that some in the government are planning a coup. Some thought the Speaker of the House in enacting a process to apply the 25th Amendment was aimed at Trump. No, they are getting ready so that if Biden wins the election, they can remove him from office for cognitive failures that prevents him from discharging his duties. Once done, Harris assumes the Presidency and they can then advance their far-left socialist agenda!
But then the alarm sounded, and I woke up in a sweat. Whew! I sat on the edge of the bed trying to collect my thoughts about the dream as it was so real. Was it a nightmare, an epiphany, or a message from God? Whatever it was, I hastily got dressed and headed to the polls to cast my vote in person.
Pete Palmere
Aiken