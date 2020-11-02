Letter: The senate is picking justices

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court affects the court much more than her conservative agenda. The Supreme Court is now just another partisan political battleground. Politicians will crassly evaluate the health of Supreme Court justices and wet their lips when someone is old or sick, counting the days to get one of “theirs” in.
Republicans have rushed to act before Justice Ginsburg’s blood was cold and the coroner had arrived. Republicans have gleefully confirmed a justice to steal an election, strike down health legislation, hide a sleazy president’s tax returns and disenfranchise voters. They have acted without regard for the will of the people or the Constitution. Even if these things don't happen the intent is there. The die is cast.
The Senate majority, not the president of the United States, is picking justices contrary to the U.S. Constitution. The Senate is supposed to advise and consent, not select Supreme Court Justices. In blocking Merrick Garland in 2016 the Senate imposed its power to select. In confirming Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 they pushed the nuclear option button. And in 2020 they nailed the coffin shut.
The Republicans have killed the Supreme Court. Obama proposed Merrick Garland, a moderate, not a liberal, thinking that Mitch McConnell would act honorably. McConnell did not in 2016, nor in 2018 and again not in 2020. He willfully packs the Supreme Court with the most conservative justices the Federalist Society can find. Trump did not even pretend to evaluate a spectrum of candidates. He meekly selected the most conservative ones he could find on the Federalist Society’s list.
Democrats have no choice but to follow the path laid out by Trump, McConnell and the spineless Republicans in the Senate who choose not to represent the people but choose to bow to their party gods, Trump and McConnell. I fear for our nation.
Johnny Walker
Aiken