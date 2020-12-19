Letter: Thanks to those who wear masks

I am writing to express my gratitude to the Aiken City Council members who demonstrated both wisdom and courage in voting to make the face mask mandate permanent despite the vitriolic protestations of some selfish and irresponsible Aiken residents. (And thanks a lot to the two council members who apparently hold their own reelection prospects in higher regard than the health and well-being of the people they were elected to serve.) In the midst of this pandemic, the council (as a whole) showed some needed leadership that has been sorely lacking at other levels of government.
I also want to thank all the people who work in the grocery stores and wear face masks all day long to help keep both their coworkers and their customers safe. That would apply also to the people who work in any other store. Their likely shift-long discomfort allows the rest of us to continue to purchase food and other necessities with lower risk to our health. Surely we customers can complete our 30 minutes of shopping wearing a face mask without whining about it.
Perhaps most deserving of everyone’s gratitude are all the health care workers, particularly those who care for COVID-19 patients. And I would suggest that the best way to show that gratitude would be to do everything in our own power to lighten their workload by not acting with reckless disregard for others, one of whom who could well become their next patient.
Please wear your face mask, maintain physical distance and wash your hands. The life you save could be that of the person you hold most dear in the world.
Katherine Davidson
Aiken