Letter: Thanks for the care shown our dog

My family and I recently lost a much-loved family member to cancer. Ali was a Labrador retriever and can never be replaced. She would have been 10 years old on Feb. 14, and she was a loved, trusted and loyal friend to us.
There are so many ways we will miss her, but some of them stand our in our minds.
From what I’ve learned about dogs, they’re loyal to a fault and make terrific family pets. Ali always alerted us if anyone was in our yard with a loud, mean-sounding bark and the hair on her back stood up from neck to tail. However, as soon as she approached someone, her tail would start to wag and we greeted them warmly.
We loved to share time with her at our pool in the summer – she was our lifeguard, watching over alertly to make sure we were OK and on cue (once we said she could come in), she swam around and went back to her post.
I could go on and on trying to describe her, but there isn’t enough space. When the time came and we knew she was ready to go, it was so emotional. I want to recognize Silver Bluff Animal Hospital because we could have been treated better.
Ali was treated with care, professionalism and the patience she deserved. Every staff member we came in contact with displayed sincere concern and sympathy during a time that was so devastating to us. We would like very much to thank them.
Cheryl Norris
Beech Island