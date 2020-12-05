Letter: Thanks for helping clean Pine Lawn

The committee of the Pine Lawn Cemetery are very grateful to the following groups and individuals.
They are Melencia Johnson, Dr. Andy Dyer and the Biology Club, and Dr. Heather Peterson and the History Club from USC Aiken, Aiken Scholar Academy, Aiken Chapter of the Links and the King David Lodge No. 4 – Masons.
In November, we were blessed to have these volunteers help with a successful clean-up of the property.
Thank you all for the priceless gifts of your time, energy and service to the community.
Coleen Reed
Aiken