Letter: Texas suit an affront to state's rights

I was shocked to see that U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson added his name to the recent Texas lawsuit. This lawsuit (which was soundly rejected by the Supreme Court) called for the court to throw out the certified election results in the swing states (Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) where President-elect Biden won. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro described this lawsuit as a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.” I guess one can argue that Wilson's actions weren't as bad as those of the Georgia Republican Senators (Perdue and Loeffler) up for reelection in early January 2021, who supported this lawsuit to disenfranchise all 5 million of their own voters in the last election while begging for votes and donations in this next one.
What makes Wilson think he has the right to interfere in the way another state conducts and certifies its elections? Doesn't he respect state's rights and the democratic election process? How are the people of South Carolina served by him signing on to one of several meritless attempts to discredit the November election results? Even Attorney General William P. Barr had to finally admit that U.S. attorneys and FBI “have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."
The actions by Wilson (and other Republican elected officials) are disturbing in that they set an ugly precedence. If the tables are turned in the future, a defeated Democratic presidential candidate (with the aid of elected officials in other states) might try to do the same thing to the voters in South Carolina. Wilson (and all other signers and supporters) of this Texas lawsuit were not only trying to take away the vote from people in other states they are also opening the door for our votes to be taken away. I believe that the individual American vote is important and any attempts to take that vote away are an assault on our democratic principles and constitutional rights.
It is time for our elected representatives and senators, to move forward and work with the new administration and the rest of Congress to make South Carolinians' lives better. We need more affordable health care, fast internet in all counties, educational opportunities so our youth can be prepared for jobs of the future, and further economic relief to those most affected by the pandemic. It is time for our elected officials to put the needs of South Carolinian constituents ahead of political party.
Mary Anton
Aiken