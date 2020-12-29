Letter: Tax questions need to be answered

Well, now we come to the end of another year. Anybody notice what’s missing? Usually, at this time of year, we are inundated with messages about filing taxes. There are many questions that haven’t been covered by the press, or at least I haven’t noticed if they have been.
There are 1 million tax returns from 2019 that have been filed, according to an article in USA Today, but have not been processed (including mine). These were returns that were filed on paper and sent in timely through the mail. There are many reasons they were not filed electronically. One is due to the cost in relation to the amount of the expected refund. Another is the insecurity of the internet.
If you remember, during the filing season there were cyber security attacks, just like there are this year. Many of these are refund returns. In the fall, the IRS said they would be sending interest payments to those who filed a refund return that has not yet been processed. Did you get yours? I haven’t gotten mine. Now, we have a new filing season, but last year’s returns are not processed.
During the processing, one year’s return is analyzed based on what was processed in the preceding year. If the current year’s return indicates a refund, but the previous year’s return wasn’t processed, a freeze could be put on the refund in expectation that an analysis of the previous year’s return may show a balance due. So, a family that has been suffering from the impact of the COVID-19, a “blessing” from China, is additionally suffering from the U.S. Treasury department not doing their job, which cannot be blamed on the employees. I know from personal experience the employees at the service centers are some of the hardest working and most devoted employees I’ve ever seen. Only the best are invited to stay or get called back.
Additionally, there are questions from this year’s debacles. I haven’t read the Wall Street Journal, but I haven’t seen anything regarding this year’s forms or tax law changes if any. Unemployment payments were taxable. Is this still true? Does this include the additional $600/week stimulus payments? What about the $1,200 or more stimulus payments? Taxable?
If so, it is very likely that many people are going to end up owing. How is the Biden administration going to handle this? Seize bank accounts and property? Liens and levies? Biden said he is going to reverse the tax benefits provided by President Trump within the first 100 days of his administration. Will this be retroactive for all of 2020? If so, then will the forms revert to the format of the 2019 returns? Will that include the elimination of the 1040 Over-65 returns? If the benefits that President Trump put into place are reversed, many more people are going to owe. How will the Biden administration handle this? These are things that need to be addressed now, not later and I hope our representatives are looking into it.
Are you listening, Lindsey Graham?
Douglas Noel
Aiken