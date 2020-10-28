Letter: Taking GOP yard signs is not cool

As we know the upcoming Nov. 3 election has reached a level of excitement unparalleled in almost everyone’s memory. Both major political parties are spending a tremendous amount of money on their campaigns. The Aiken County Republican Party has placed thousands of yard signs throughout the county including 12 4-by-8 foot Trump signs. Unfortunately someone or some people have removed 11 of these large signs and many of the signs from homeowners' yards.
The Aiken County Republican Party has been inundated with complaints of yard signs being taken. We actually had someone report that a mail carrier was taking Republican yard signs while on her mail route. The party has in turn reported these issues to the post office and the local police departments. The post office would take no action. The police said they have received numerous complaints from Republicans but none from Democrats.
Given the way the major media has stirred hatred toward all things Republican in this country, these occurrences do not surprise me. To me it is disappointing that people are resorting to these tactics. The police tell us the only deterrent is to try and video anyone removing signs from your yard. Of course the most effective way to deter this misconduct is to be sure and vote Republican.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman, Aiken County Republican Party