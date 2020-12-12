Letter: Still reasons to be thankful in 2020

What a world we live in. I'm reminded of a dozen eggs broken into a bowl and hit with the mixer. Only the eggs aren't blending. So the power is turned up to a greater speed. I'm thinking the eggs will be splashed out and create a not-so-royal mess in the kitchen. I'm wondering if this mess can be cleaned up and order reclaimed with eggs appropriately used in the recipe.
I'm reminded of my favorite song: the Hallelujah song. That song, without fail, brings me to tears. And then one day I read the English translation to the Hallelujah song. In an oversimplification of the words, he is singing about the messes we create in our lives and praises the Lord for helping us through. Whether with broken heart or peaceful heart, we've much for which to be thankful. Hallelujah!
Sally Griffis
Aiken