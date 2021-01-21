Letter: Silencing ideas you don't like isn't the answer

I write this to you with a concern that I have not had since I deployed to the Middle East. As a retired Marine Corps Officer and student of history, I know I'm not alone in seeing society's increasing fragmentation. You see it, too.
The 81 million people who voted for President-elect Biden are not the enemies of the 74 million who voted for President Trump and vice-versa. We are brothers and sisters, fellow citizens of a great nation, who have vastly more in common than not. We’ve allowed tribal party differences to take front and center in our society to the detriment of not only our past but the future we owe our children.
Our forefathers gave us the most remarkable government and civil society in history. They incorporated the best elements of Greek, Roman and Enlightenment philosophies to form a more perfect union. But political powers on both the left and the right have seized on the increasing rabbit-holes and bubbles that social media or even mainstream media outlets allow us to isolate ourselves. I’ve witnessed first-hand in both Iraq and Afghanistan how tribalization – where the benefit of the tribe outweighs the common good of the nation – leads to distrust and resentment. Friends who enjoy common interests one day are forced to battle the next if tribal power is threatened. Independent thought is replaced with groupthink as decreed by the “Elders."
One problem with tribalization is how to differentiate someone. Everyone outside the group is considered extreme, like far-left or far-right. No one can find the center-left or center-right because the tribe demands that all others be assumed bad. Seventy-Four million people are not Nazi’s, just like 81 million people are not Marxists. Rioting and political violence are the logical, even inevitable results of this polarizing lust for power.
Tech giants (Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Google) have abused their power by silencing and censoring those on the political right. They are the modern-day version of book-burning fascists by deleting accounts and removing web pages. They are the sole judge, jury and executioner.
I spent over 20 years of my adult life defending the Constitution and supporting the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances, but it does not give anyone the right to destroy property or commit acts of violence.
Those who advocate for either a civil war or secession don’t know the horrors each course would undoubtedly bring. They’ve likely never seen war and the utter destruction and misery it causes. The long-term consequences are too unbearable for this veteran to contemplate. However, denying an entire side of the political spectrum access to the modern-day public square, even going so far as to threaten livelihoods and the ability to fully participate in the economy, will lead to a civil war faster than one can imagine.
My fellow veterans and I didn’t go overseas to defend our way of life, witness warfare tear nations apart, only to return home and see hypocrites and power-hungry tribes try similar tactics on our homeland.
Monty Fontenot
Aiken