Letter: Several questions and answers

We are called the United States of America, but are we really united? The truth is we have never been united about anything and probably never will be. We are filled with too much hate toward one another, but God will take care of that himself. 1st Joh 2:1-11.
Is the 2020 presidential race over? I know for a fact it is. Will someone from the Republican Party please notify Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Joe Wilson, Tim Scott and anyone else who may not realize Trump lost.
Is it true Sen. Graham called and suggested to Georgia’s secretary of state that he should discard legally cast ballots? If this is true, what business does a U.S. senator have trying to interfere in another state’s election. the answer is none. In fact, if this is true, Graham should be censured for doing such a thing.
For the last four years, Trump has avoided answer any questions concerning his taxes and has kept them secret. His lawyers have been busy fling paperwork to block access to them. He has worn out the excuse “I’ll turn them over after the audits are over.” Is this because he paid little to no taxes?
Think about it people, this is the man crying because he lost the election.
M.P. Bush
Aiken