Letter: Saying goodbye to 2020

Farewell 2020
My plan was to approach the new year
with a new vision.
Instead, mere survival from the pandemic
became my primary mission.
The difficulties of this year I did not foresee.
The wanton ravages of the pandemic were yet to be.
A year plagued by numerous cancellations
Protests and mask-wearing confrontations.
Living on our individual islands of isolation
Subject to boredom and desolation.
Let us not fret about
what we can't do or can't have.
Let us put our emphasis on
being thankful for all that we do have
and all the things we now have time to do –
Read, write, phone a friend, bake a cake.
Make and share a heart warming stew.
Last March our lives became untethered
In the new year this storm we will have weathered.
We cannot survive on large doses of “alone time,”
We are social beings; working together we'll be just fine.
Some positives have surfaced in all of this –
Respect for each other as we keep social distance.
This virus is not going away quickly.
We are encouraged to act patiently and prudently.
We find ourselves abounding in kindness
Extending a hand to help friend and neighbor.
We pray the new year will bring love and peace
A vaccine from this virus a complete release.
This pandemic, its ravages to quell
In the new year may we have
a new, exciting story to tell.
Farewell 2020. Welcome 2021.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate