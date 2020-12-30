You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Saying goodbye to 2020

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

Farewell 2020

My plan was to approach the new year

with a new vision.

Instead, mere survival from the pandemic

became my primary mission.

The difficulties of this year I did not foresee.

The wanton ravages of the pandemic were yet to be.

A year plagued by numerous cancellations

Protests and mask-wearing confrontations.

Living on our individual islands of isolation

Subject to boredom and desolation.

Let us not fret about

what we can't do or can't have.

Let us put our emphasis on

being thankful for all that we do have

and all the things we now have time to do –

Read, write, phone a friend, bake a cake.

Make and share a heart warming stew.

Last March our lives became untethered

In the new year this storm we will have weathered.

We cannot survive on large doses of “alone time,”

We are social beings; working together we'll be just fine.

Some positives have surfaced in all of this –

Respect for each other as we keep social distance.

This virus is not going away quickly.

We are encouraged to act patiently and prudently.

We find ourselves abounding in kindness

Extending a hand to help friend and neighbor.

We pray the new year will bring love and peace

A vaccine from this virus a complete release.

This pandemic, its ravages to quell

In the new year may we have

a new, exciting story to tell.

Farewell 2020. Welcome 2021.

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

