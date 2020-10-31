Letter: Satan is the true enemy

In the Oct. 23 paper, I read that former Vice President Joe Biden stated, "Anyone responsible for that many deaths (225,000) should not remain president of the United States of America." First of all, I do not believe President Trump is the one who has caused these deaths. According to John 10:10 of the Bible, "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly."
The enemy who took those peoples' lives is an invisible enemy to all mankind. Recognize that we have failed God and given the enemy, Satan, legal rights to our nation by not doing what the Bible commands us to do. God has to honor his word when we sin and when we give our rights over to the enemy of our souls.
We have given the enemy rights by killing unborn babies. Notice in John 10:10 that Jesus came to give life. We have taken the lives of untold millions of babies in this nation and we have lived for the enemy by passing a law on the Supreme Court that legalizes same sex marriages. May I add that we should read Romans 1. These are rights we have given Satan. You have to decide how you are going to stand, by living for God or living for the enemy.
The enemy is not President Trump. We should all repent before God for sitting back and letting laws be passed in this nation that has brought about sickness and death around us. My understanding is that President Trump does not go on the side of what has been handed down in our nation.
Barbara Gill
Aiken