Letter: S.C. vaccine rollout is abysmal

The front page story in the Jan. 10 edition of the Aiken Standard concerning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout should raise a concern for South Carolina residents. A Jan. 8 article in the New York Times shows the rollout in all states with SC fourth from the bottom of residents receiving shots at 1.3%.
South Carolina had received 256,550 vaccine doses with 64,729 given based on the Times article for 25% doses used. West Virginia has used 69% of its vaccines and North Dakota 68%. Doses used in several states are in the 30% and 40% range with Connecticut and South Dakota in the 50s. True that some of those states have fewer residents than South Carolina but something is not right.
Connecticut received 219,125 doses with a usage of 53% versus South Carolina receiving 256,550 doses with a usage of 25%. Hard questions need to be asked of state officials as to why South Carolina is basically the tail end Charlie for rolling out the vaccine.
We have known for months that vaccines would eventually be available. It appears that South Carolina officials may not have had a ready and executable rollout plan for when the vaccines did arrive. The Aiken Standard article indicated that senior residents will start receiving the vaccine in late winter. Senior friends of ours living in North Carolina received their first shot last week. The information concerning where to go and when was on their county government website.
South Carolina appears to be in the dark ages and fumbling the vaccine rollout.
Bill Erwin
Aiken