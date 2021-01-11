Letter: Rule of law must rule the day

Over decades of voting, I supported many candidates who lost. I accepted the results believing in democratic principles and our election process. Sometimes the results were challenged in court and when the courts ruled, I accepted the results because I believe in the rule of law. Sure, our judicial process is not perfect, and I haven’t always agreed with decisions, but I have faith in the rule of law. Anarchy will reign if anyone can maintain that they know better than the courts and refuse to accept their rulings. The recent storming of the U.S. Capitol provides a powerful example of what happens when the rule of law is abandoned.
In the recent presidential election, the results were challenged in 56 lawsuits according to the Christian Science Monitor. Only one case found in favor of the president’s lawyers when a Pennsylvania judge ruled that the deadline for validating identification on mail-in ballots could not be extended and that a small number of ballots had to be thrown out. In all the other 50-plus court cases, the court ruled against the president. In many, if not most, of these cases, the judges were appointed by Republicans and sometimes by Trump himself.
In another lawsuit in Pennsylvania, one Trump-appointed judge wrote: “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy… Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
In a court of law, allegations that thousands of dead people voted or that hundreds of Trump ballots were dumped in a river carry no weight without proof. Saying something over and over does not make it so.
In addition to the 50-plus court cases, former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump loyalist, issued a statement that the Justice Department had investigated allegations of fraud and uncovered nothing. Another Trump appointee, the head of the federal government’s own cybersecurity arm, investigated and found nothing. Republican governors and secretaries of state who likely voted for Trump certified the election in their states after recounts and investigations of fraud found nothing; they chose the rule of law over unsubstantiated allegations.
Then on Jan. 6, some national legislators, including five from S.C., maintained that they no longer believe in the integrity of the courts because the courts did not rule the way they wanted. They claimed that they know better than all the panels of judges in all the lawsuits and refused to accept the results of the Electoral College. In essence, they announced that they no longer believe in the rule of law in this country.
I am angry and distraught because I treasure our democracy and know that it is fragile. I also know that without the rule of law, a representative democracy cannot exist. The legislators who refused to confirm the results of the Electoral College value winning at any cost more than they value democracy and the rule of law.
Sandy Hochel
Aiken