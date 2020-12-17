Letter: Research important for public policy

In a letter that appeared in the Aiken Standard on Dec. 3 J. Collova criticized me about imposing a “guilt trip” about wearing masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, based on my letter that appeared in the Aiken Standard on Nov. 27.
Collova cites Dr. Roger Hodkinson, claiming that masks and social distancing do no good to limit the spread of the disease, and quotes Dr. Hodkinson at some length to the effect that it is all a great hoax. Collova ends by saying that I fail to consider expert opinion along with the God-given ability of humans to think logically and make decisions for themselves.
Collova’s letter shows that whatever may be one’s opinion, one can find a supposed expert to support that opinion. However, I think it makes more sense to consider the broad consensus of expert opinion, and be careful about cherry-picking an “expert” that supports one’s preconceived ideas.
The God-given ability of scientists to consider evidence and think logically leads to well-designed and peer-reviewed research. The great preponderance of public health and medical disease experts in the U.S. and other countries advocate wearing of masks and social distancing in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Among others, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cleveland Clinic, many other medical centers, all the medical offices I have visited during the pandemic, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (mentioned in Collova’s letter) and others, all advocate masks and social distancing.
It is also worth noting that while Dr. Hodkinson did indeed get his medical degree from Cambridge University, and was certified as a general pathologist by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in 1976, he was never chairman of that organization, nor does that organization indicate that he held any other office.
Cambridge University, the source of Dr. Hodkinson’s medical degree, calls for following the recommendations of the government of the UK regarding COVID-19 control, which in turn call for wearing masks and social distancing. See cam.ac.uk/coronavirus and also gov.uk/coronavirus.
We all need to use our God-given abilities to do solid research to arrive at a reasonable position regarding the wearing of masks and other public policy issues. We should consider the broad consensus of evidence-based expert advice before looking for individuals that offer contrary advice.
Bill Collins
Aiken