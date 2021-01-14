Letter: Rep. Wilson must be held accountable

This is a letter i sent to U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.
I am writing to you as your constituent to express my disgust and outrage at your behavior concerning the certification of the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. After the attempted coup and insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 perpetuated by domestic terrorists at the behest of President Donald Trump, I am even more horrified by your actions and hold you personally responsible for your part in this travesty of democracy.
You were well aware that dozens of lawsuits brought by President Trump and his GOP supporters were dismissed because of lack of evidence, yet you continued to support and encourage his lies and seditious behavior. I hold you responsible for undermining Americans’ faith in a fair and free election, for encouraging and supporting a corrupt administration, and for attempting to circumvent the democratic principles upon which our nation was founded. I hold you responsible for the life of the young woman who died because of your actions in supporting the would-be dictator, and the others that subsequently died including a Capitol policeman.
Please know that I will not forget your actions when the next election comes around and I will do everything in my power to vote you out of office. You do not deserve to represent me or my state. Shame on you. I name your seditionist to the United States of America and its citizens. I hope others will join me and take action to make sure justice is served to all … including government representatives.
Connie Darden-Young
Aiken