Letter: Rent program will help those in need

Thank you for the excellent article on the Woodside Rent Assistance Program (WRAP). (The Aiken Standard, Saturday, Jan. 30, page 2A)
While I was listed in the article as a co-founder of WRAP, in reality this was Pete Messina’s idea. I just helped him brainstorm the concept. Pete and I are the fundraisers for WRAP. Initial efforts generated pledges of over $25,000. It’s a start, but much more is needed.
The dedicated folks at ACTS do the heavy lifting – they screen the applicants and determine how best to help the person seeking assistance. If you haven’t visited the ACTS building, I urge you to do so. They are busy on many fronts, helping our fellow citizens. It was an eye-opener for me. And while they have the assistance and support of over 60 area churches, it is principally a charitable organization, not a religious one.
We are blessed to live in a wonderful city and county. Southern Living magazine got it right a few years ago when it named Aiken “Best Small Town in the South.” But Aiken earned that accolade in large part because of the people who live here, and who recognize a responsibility to help those less fortunate.
The pandemic threw all of us for a loop. As we try and turn the corner on 2020, we are seeing what is described as a “K” shaped recovery. The ascending part of the “K” demonstrates that folks who had money saw their savings grow. The descending part of the “K” represents those who continue to struggle on a daily basis to get by – to find employment, to stay healthy, to feed their families, and to pay routine bills such as rent and utilities. WRAP is designed to try and meet a part of this need. Please, if you can, go to the ACTS website and pledge your support for our neighbors who desperately need your assistance. Visit actsofaiken.org and click on “Donate,” and then select “Woodside Rent Assistance Program.”
Brian Robertson
Aiken