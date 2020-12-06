Letter: Remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

The British have appropriate name for Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day. It is the day to remember those who died in war, and the symbol is the poppy. It is best expressed by Lt. Col. John McCrae of Canada and thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 71 in North Augusta, I read his poem in the form of a rondeau on a bookmark every day.
McCrae was inspired to write the poem on May 13, 1915 after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Alexis Helmer who died during the Second Battle of Ypres.
“In Flanders Fields”
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
It is a day to remember that they were patriot’s giving up their ultimate freedom – their life for their country.
Gerald E. Depo
Aiken