Letter: Punishing big tech would be an injustice

The guest editorial “It’s time Congress moves to break up Big Tech” disgusted, saddened and angered me. The editorial recommends anti-trust action against big tech companies Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple – companies that have improved the lives of virtually all in the U.S. and the rest of the world – companies which mostly offer their services for free and never force people to use them.
I was disgusted by the illogic antitrust advocates used to rationalize their hatred of big tech. They allege that these companies are monopolies, but monopolies can only exist when the government uses its coercive powers to prevent competition or to subsidize its cronies. They evade that a business without the state on its side can dominate a market only by continuing to offer better value than its competitors. Their essential fallacy is equivocation: they act as if a positive (a value offered by a business) is equal to a negative (a non-retaliatory forceful action by the state). Economic power is not political power. Reality will make them pay for their illogic. If they succeed in giving the state control over what big tech is allowed to communicate, bureaucrats will become their censors.
I was saddened by the fact that so many of my fellow humans agree with the editorial. What motivates such people? Those who are not merely duped by the arguments are explained by Ayn Rand in her essay “The Age of Envy” in the book "The Return of the Primitive: The Anti-Industrial Revolution." The motivation is: “hatred of the good for being the good. This hatred is not resentment against some prescribed view of the good with which one does not agree. … Hatred of the good for being the good means hatred of that which one regards as good by one’s own (conscious or subconscious) judgment. It means hatred of a person for possessing a value or virtue one regards as desirable.”
And that is what angered me. To seek to punish heroes who have been so productive that they’ve earned billions providing us values is an immense injustice.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken