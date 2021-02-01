Letter: Progressives don't care for U.S.

During his time so far in office, Biden has already damaged America greatly in foreign relations, job loses, energy independence and has cost the U.S. billions in potential lawsuits and revenue. Cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline has alienated our best ally, Canada.
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said, "By retroactively revoking the presidential permit for this project without taking the time to discuss it with their longest standing ally, the United States is setting a deeply disturbing precedent for any future projects and collaboration between our two nations. At the very least, I call upon the government of Canada to press the U.S. Administration to compensate TC Energy and the Government of Alberta for billions of dollars of costs incurred in the construction of Keystone XL to date."
The U.S. Western Energy Alliance said in a January press release said, “Over the next four years, the human cost of fulfilling Biden’s campaign pledge to cancel the pipeline and ban additional drilling would be an average of 72,818 fewer jobs annually. Lost wages would total $19.6 billion, economic activity would decline $43.8 billion, and tax revenues would drop $10.8 billion by the end of Biden’s first term” in Western states. This does not include the jobs and billions in future revenue losses to refineries in the Southern U.S.
Progressives don’t care.
Biden also reentered the Paris Climate Agreement that according to the National Economic Research Associates, “if we met all of our commitments as part of the Paris climate agreement, it would cost the U.S. economy $3 trillion and 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040. The climate deal punishes America’s energy producers with expensive and burdensome regulations, it gives other countries U.S. taxpayer funded subsidies and generous timelines. Countries like China get a free pass to continue to pollute for over a decade. With abundant low-cost coal, China and India will put our manufacturers at a huge competitive disadvantage. We don’t need to cripple our economy to protect our environment.”
Without the agreement since 2005, the United States has reduced its combustion-related carbon dioxide emissions more than any other nation in the world while global emissions have moved in the opposite direction.
Progressives don’t care.
Also, in direct disagreement with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection who has documented the effectiveness of border walls to protect against illegal entry, Biden cancelled additional wall construction. A 1995 Government Accounting Office report “estimates of the national net cost of illegal aliens vary greatly, ranging from $2 billion to $19 billion”. A February 2011 report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform “estimates the annual costs of illegal immigration at the federal, state and local level to be about $113 billion; nearly $29 billion at the federal level and $84 billion at the state and local level.”
While the American economy suffers in job and revenue losses and crippling impacts on medical systems due to the pandemic, Biden is encouraging illegals to flood our border.
Progressives don’t care.
