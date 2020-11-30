Letter: Politicians should work together

I see that Jack DeVine is still at it, trying to blame the Democrats for the deep political divisions that are paralyzing our country. Curious thing, how self-styled conservatives, who claim to value the lessons of history, seem to have such short memories: Has he forgotten Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying in 2010 that "the most important thing is to make Barack Obama a one-term President"? Or should we mention the nomination of Merrick Garland?
Political obstructionism has become the default position of too many politicians of both major parties and will not subside until voters begin to turn against those who just work to block the other side rather than offering realistic solutions to our many problems. In that regard, I actually agree with DeVine's closing sentiment that we should clean up our act and start working together. Perhaps he can can send that message to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham and the other GOP leaders who are enabling Trump's obstructionism.
Michael Durkee
Aiken