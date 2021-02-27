You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Poem celebrates Black History Month

Letters to the Editor
Can you see me

Can you see me?

My skin is dark my hair is curly.

Can you see me?

I have two legs two eyes and two arms.

Can you see me?

If you cut me I will bleed

if you hit me it will hurt

Can you see me?

God created the heaven and earth.

God created man and took a rib from man

and made woman.

Can you see me?

I wasn't born in Africa but in the United States

Can you see me?

My forefathers built this country

with sweat and tears just like yours.

Can you see me?

If you can't see me look in the mirror and

if you see yourself as a man you can see

me because I am a man.

Can you see me?

Wilbur Leon Johnson III

Aiken

