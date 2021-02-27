Letter: Poem celebrates Black History Month

Can you see me
Can you see me?
My skin is dark my hair is curly.
Can you see me?
I have two legs two eyes and two arms.
Can you see me?
If you cut me I will bleed
if you hit me it will hurt
Can you see me?
God created the heaven and earth.
God created man and took a rib from man
and made woman.
Can you see me?
I wasn't born in Africa but in the United States
Can you see me?
My forefathers built this country
with sweat and tears just like yours.
Can you see me?
If you can't see me look in the mirror and
if you see yourself as a man you can see
me because I am a man.
Can you see me?
Wilbur Leon Johnson III
Aiken