Letter: Pit production promotes nuclear war

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

A future "very bright": "Savannah River Site’s defense portfolio expected to expand” was the headline. This future envisions a build-up of the nuclear arsenal. In the days of COVID, income inequity and the exposure of a dark racial underground in our land, is $4.6 billion to make a bomb plant at SRS where we want to spend our tax money?

Well, “we need a strong defense you may say.” What is strong about radioactive waste that makes land uninhabitable, spreads cancer risk and syphons money from economic recovery?

Well then, “For deterrence, you say.” The new pit plant would not be to maintain a nuclear deterrent. Pursuing new pit production to replace pits in all nuclear weapons confirms that a policy of deterrence is stone-cold dead.

Deterrence has been replaced by an insane policy based on engaging in all-out nuclear war.

Joanne Williams

Columbia

