Letter: People who care wear masks

I had hoped not to feel compelled to write; but the recent spate of letters griping about the local mask ordinance has been disheartening.
One writer even called the measure "Draconian." None of these folks even knows about food/gas rationing. And, I bet none of them ever had friends with an Iron Lung in their living room. Folks who went through WWII and the polio epidemic would have been thrilled to wear masks.
I would seriously wager that, if the Tweeter in Chief had embraced mask wearing, modeled mask wearing and reminded Americans to show care for others, every single one of his true-believers would be wearing masks all day, every day.
Several have argued that they are willing to take their chances on catching the virus. Do they realize that they could be asymptomatic and sharing the disease with those around them? Mr. Rustad and others – are you willing to accept responsibility for causing illness or worse in your relatives, neighbors, co-workers – should you be the asymptomatic person who spreads the virus? Your answer speaks volumes about your character.
Louise Plodinec
Aiken