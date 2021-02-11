Letter: Parker's column ignored facts

In a recent column, Kathleen Parker states, “Four years ago, there was no such carnage…” when speaking of Trump's inauguration when compared to Biden's. I thought you would want to know what Jessica Gresko, Michael Biesecker and Jack Gilliam of the Associated Press stated on Jan. 21, 2017.
“Protestors set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering their rage against the new president in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.” “They began to destroy property, throw objects at people, through windows. A large percentage of this small group was armed with crowbars and hammers”. “Some protesters picked up bricks and concrete from the sidewalk ad hurled them at police lines. Some rolled trash cans at police. Later they set fire to a limousine on the perimeter of the secured zone, sending black smoke billowing into the sky during the parade.”
Clearly not the picture you tried to paint. In fact, just the opposite, but if the facts don’t fit, just ignore them.
Karen Vijuk
Aiken