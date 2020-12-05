Letter: Our country will recover from Trump

This is my last letter to the Aiken Standard. I’m sure the editors and most of the readers will be happy to hear this. Readers have been spared on occasions because my letters weren’t printed. That’s OK, probably not that good anyway.
I know there’s a lot of grieving in the area due to the loss of Donald Trump, an honest, gracious man who served our country with dignity until the end; who lived by the Constitution and protected our democracy. Saying this, I might have gotten carried away a little bit.
Let me say though, that all is not lost. We still have Sen. Lindsey Graham and the other Republican senators to carry on Trump’s work. I hope Graham will devote his efforts to serving South Carolina and let the people in Georgia take care of their elections.
Do you remember Lindsey during Sen. John McCain's time in the senate? He's a little different now.
We’ll come out of the damage, hopefully, that has been done to our country but it will take time and lots of luck.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken