Letter: Open letter to N.A.'s next mayor

The other day, a candidate for mayor came by my house campaigning for the office of mayor. Our current mayor is not running for reelection. I wasn't home, so I wasn't able to tell him what I think most citizens of North Augusta want. So for what it is worth, here is what I hope the new mayor commits to.
The word “transparency” is so overused these days, I don't even know what it means anymore. Please don't use that word unless you follow up with specifics. The big gorilla in the room that no one talks about is the $69 million in bonds the city issued to build a stadium and parking decks. I challenge any citizen to go online and find out how the city is doing with collecting the revenues necessary to pay those bonds, or what they are projecting for the future. When the budget was forwarded to city council, the city administrator did not even mention the bonds, or the $3.9 million debt service to be paid in 2021 – the single biggest expenditure for the city in 2021. If the projected revenues do not materialize, the city has three options, default on the bonds, raise taxes to pay for them, or do less with less.
When the city decided to press ahead with the stadium/Riverside Village, they used a financial consultant who generated at least 90 financial scenarios to “prove” the development would “pay for itself” as Mayor Jones and city council members announced to everyone.
The council was warned that the private development should be in place before building a $40 million stadium; they refused to listen. They were advised to have performance bonds in place if the developer did not deliver on his commitments; they refused to listen. And now you see tax defaults in the surrounding properties, and a parking deck unopened because the developer hasn't paid the contractor.
If you want to be transparent, use the financial scenario for which the city paid $250,000, and show how the bond commitments will be paid for. The debt service on those bonds is about $3.9 million per year. The revenue to pay for that debt has been decimated. Don't make taxpayers wade through 200 pages of the budget or the annual financial report to tease out the data. You do it for them and put it online. That's transparency. It's more than just a vote getting slogan.
Stephen P. Donohue
North Augusta