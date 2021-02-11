Letter: Open letter to Bill Taylor

The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning the public of a "heightened threat environment" across the United States. The bulletin advises that some violent extremists, fueled by the lie that Biden lost the election, are ready to mobilize to incite or commit violence.
I was shocked to see S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor's response to posting this bulletin on your Facebook page: “PATRIOTS, BE WARNED! I just received this alert from the White House. I suggest you read between the lines. Is our national government (the Biden Administration) declaring war on 75 million Americans who voted for the other guy?”
In answer to that I ask you: Are you calling on the same "patriots" that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6? Are you calling on the same "patriots" to bring more weapons to threaten those duly elected Republican and Democratic legislators that certified the 2020 election? Are you calling on the same "patriots" that set up a guillotine to hang Mike Pence? Are you calling on those same "patriots" who brought automatic weapons to shoot Nancy Pelosi? Are you calling on those same "patriots" who brought Molotov cocktails, zip ties, napalm, pipe bombs? Are you calling on those same "patriots" who invaded the Capitol and assaulted and injured and killed a Capitol Police officer? Are you calling on those same "patriots" who spread urine and feces around in the Rotunda? In fact, are you calling for armed insurrection against the government of these United States?
Rep. Taylor, 75 million people “who voted for the other guy” didn’t show up to the Capitol on Jan. 6. A few thousand did and those few thousand assaulted our Capitol, our Capitol police and our Senators and Congressmen and women. Those few thousand are not called "patriots". They are called domestic terrorists.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken