Letter: Nuessle will continue to serve our children

I am writing today to endorse my friend, Cameron Nuessle for Aiken County school board. I have known Cam since 1982 when we went to elementary school together. When he won the special election last year I was excited to see what he would bring to the school board. I would not be let down.
In his short time already, Cam has displayed not only a willingness but a deep understanding of the board and how it functions. A father of two, Cam understands how now more than ever we need strong and wise leadership on the school board. In the recent months I have been helping Cam with his campaign. During this time Cam told me stories about his kids. He is such a proud father.
While listening to him I knew that I was supporting the right person for the job. He realizes – as I hope we all do – that societies are judged first by how they treat their children. I know that Cam has done and will continue to do everything he can at the school board to improve the way the children of Aiken County are treated.
I wholeheartedly endorse Cameron Nuessle for school board District 9 and ask that you do as well.
Alex Cavanaugh
Aiken