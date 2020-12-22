Letter: Must be better way to verify ballots

There must be a better way to identify absentee voters.
Many words have been written and spoken this year about how best to ensure that an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot is valid, e.g. is the person completing the ballot a registered voter.
A phrase often used is “signature verification” such as comparing a signature on the ballot against one obtained when the person registered to vote to make sure both are signatures of the same voter.
Ad on Dec. 14, the Georgia Secretary of State announced that “officials will conduct a signature matching audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County.”
I suggest that signature verification or signature matching is a flawed method to be positive that an absentee ballot is valid.
Think about it. How many of the poll workers counting stacks of absentee ballots are qualified to consistently verify that two signatures are the same and accept the ballot?
How many are qualified to determine that the two signatures are not the same and thus reject the ballot?
I don’t think that many have such skills.
This is the age of modern, awe-inspiring information technology. There must be a better way that signature verification matching to verify the validity of an absentee ballot.
Gale Hovey
Aiken