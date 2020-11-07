Letter: More people should use leaf rakes

TobiJuan and I generally take a walk around our “circle” almost every day. Today we had granddaughter Grace tagging along, too. We began our walk heading west on our Mimosa Circle, hoping to avoid some of those high-level noise generators that seem to be a necessity for many yard cleaning contractors these days. The general level of noise from these items was, as usual, obvious from the beginning of our walk, but knowing exactly which way to go to avoid passing a yard where they were in use was not exactly easy to do.
Before we had gone too far on our initial heading, it became apparent that we had chosen the wrong direction and, so, we turned around. Why we did this was, unlike my hearing apparati (ears, to some), my dog’s (TobiJuan’s) are much more sensitive, sensitive to the point of actually hurting if we come too close. So we retraced our steps and continued on going in an easterly direction as we passed our home.
All went well as we continued our walk until we almost reached Barnard. At this point we ran into another blower user. Darn (not exactly the word I use, but the one I use in retrospect considering the possibility of sending this note on to our local purveyor of “news” in the Aiken area.) And why would I want to do this? Well, maybe, just maybe, some in our community would agree with me regarding the following proposition.
Considering the dangers of using air blowers in cleaning properties, maybe the City of Aiken would consider outlawing their use. It’s not like this was always a problem. When my family moved to where I now live, these items were not a problem. If they were outlawed, there would not be a problem, since an alternative is available. And, should our contractors need assistance in learning how to use these alternatives, I will make myself available.
If, that is, they feel they need help in learning how to use a leaf rake.
Stephen Geddes
Aiken