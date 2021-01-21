Letter: Mob sought to undermine democracy

What’s the big deal?
An angry mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming that the election was stolen for Biden. America has had other riots with property damage and deaths. What’s the big deal? Aren’t news media, Democrats and even some Republicans overreacting to the Capitol riot? (See Jack DeVine’s Jan. 15 column calling it “overreaching.”)
The storming of the Capitol was indeed “no big deal,” if living in a democracy is unimportant to you. However, if you don’t want a dictatorship (under Trump or whoever seizes power), the storming of the Capitol was shocking and terrible.
Free elections with peaceful transitions are central to democracy. To allow a person with mob support to ignore the will of the people and seize power by force is to establish a dictatorship. That is what Trump wanted to do.
After multiple legal challenges and vote checks in states with a close or questioned outcome, both parties agreed that voters chose Biden. Vote fraud did not decide the outcome; saying otherwise without evidence does not make it true.
Trump and several thousand angry supporters refused to accept his loss. They stormed the Capitol despite validation of the vote by state governments, the Electoral College, the vice-president, and 50 courts (often with judges appointed by the president).
Those angry citizens attacked the police, killing one; damaged the very emblem of democracy; threatened legislators of both parties; and used the floors of the Capitol building as a toilet. If that is not a “big deal” to you, then you do not value government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” You must prefer dictatorship.
Consider dictatorships past and present: Maduro in Venezuela, Castro in Cuba, Stalin in Russia, Hitler in Germany, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Kim Jong-un in North Korea, etc. Many people fled to the U.S. from those regimes, because dictatorship was not an acceptable option for them. Would it be different for you?
Perhaps you liked Trump’s policies. Your stock portfolio probably blossomed (stocks rose with Obama, too). Maybe your tax burden was reduced (not much unless you were in the top 5% in income and/or wealth). Maybe fewer regulations hinder your business (though the environment might suffer). You have the right to your opinions under democracy.
But what price will you pay if democracy is destroyed so you can have your way in this election? When Trump is gone, will the next dictator look out for you? Will your children be able to preserve what they value every time a new dictator comes to power?
I think the storming of the Capitol to overturn a validated free election is a very big deal. Whether you are rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, Caucasian or not, I hope you do, too. Congress and the courts must establish that overthrowing the will of the voters will not be tolerated. Losing candidates, Trump included, cannot allege fraud without evidence and encourage violence to get their way. When they do, they must be convicted of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” and punished according to the law, no matter which political party is hurt, how divisive the trial, or how time-consuming. To do otherwise is to undermine the foundation of democracy.
Marsha Shelburn
Aiken