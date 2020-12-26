Letter: Mistrust of media, science is bad

One of the most harmful things done to our country in the last few years has been the encouragement of distrust in our government processes and even disbelief in seemingly obvious facts. We’ve been advised to discount the warnings of imminent earth scientists about climate change – it is just a normal cycle. Don’t believe our medical scientists and doctors because COVID-19 is just another little flu. Also we should not believe the news media because it’s all fake news and the reliability of our postal system is questionable.
Presently, despite numerous recounts and judicial decisions on the integrity of our elections the president is still having his childish temper tantrums and hiss fits over his loss.
Remember past elections when the Supreme Court after the bungling of Florida’s election results gave the presidency to Bush despite there being no formal tally? There were no tantrums from Gore.
Remember when Trump lost the popular vote but was awarded the presidency anyway because of our antiquated electoral college? There were no hissy fits from Clinton.
It is unfortunate when a paper prints a column titled “What if Trump is right” that tries to give credence to the president’s rants and fuels the ongoing dissension in our country. Of course, to their credit, they also print Kathleen Parker’s column who comments on the idiocies of both parties and is delightful to read.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken