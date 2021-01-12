Letter: Media shoulders some blame for Capitol incident

Being a former law enforcement officer and 100% disabled Marine Vietnam veteran retired from preexisting war wounds and job related injuries, I figure I have given enough to this country to put some things into perspective regarding the invasion of one our most sacred domains, the U.S. Capitol building.
Considering that I have defended the law and our constitution, I know a double standard when I see one. Many mealy mouthed politicians and those despicable news outlets that promote dissention and distrust have placed blame on President Trump’s rally instead of taking responsibility for their actions.
Like rats leaving a sinking ship I’ve listened to Republicans and disgruntled former employees blame Trump for the attack on our government. Where was the outrage when it came to the attacks by Antifa and the far left radicals who destroyed cities under Democratic control all last year? Why weren’t these politicians – many of whom are lawyers –not holding hearings and collecting evidence to send to the FBI and DOJ for prosecution? What happened to their oaths to uphold the law?
Many have played word games saying, “there were irregularities” at the polls but everyone has ignored it, outraging people because no one in authority wanted to hear it.
Joe Biden in my opinion is a criminal after coercing and blackmailing the Ukraine government to get rid of the prosecutor investigating his son and who by definition is guilty of committing treason with Obama who gave aid and comfort to our sworn enemy Iran by returning $150 billion dollars. When reasonable law abiding people see politicians like Biden, many will lose their restraint and revolt. Now we all have to live with a criminal in the White House.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville