Letter: Media bias hinders unity (295)

Media bias is blatant in an entry in the Jan. 21 “Today in History” column. The offending quote from the Associated Press is:
“In 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.”
This Supreme Court case was heard on appeal in a case brought by Citizens United, a nonprofit which was partially funded by some corporations, and wanted to be free to run an anti-Hillary Clinton documentary on cable television video-on-demand. A government agency sought to prevent the airing. The defendant in the trial was that agency, the Federal Election Commission. The Supreme Court ruled against the FEC on the grounds that its corporate spending ban would have a chilling effect on “political speech, speech that is central to the First Amendment’s meaning and purpose.”
Thus, an unbiased Today-in-History entry would be: “In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, denied the Federal Election Commission's attempt to restrict the free speech rights of big business and labor unions.”
Considering this example of media bias as just one of many (such as the media’s downplaying of the violence of many BLM protests/riots and their notion that economic equality takes precedence over individual rights), is it any wonder the nation is divided? Can those in favor of free speech compromise with those who want to stifle it? Can those who want their right to property compromise with those who destroy it?
A biased media, paying no heed to the principles of the opposition, pits one side against the other. Since unity is possible only on shared principles, media bias is divisive.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken